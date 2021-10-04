Short Interest in Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Decreases By 32.9%

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decrease of 32.9% from the August 31st total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS RDSMY traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,817. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. Koninklijke DSM has a 1-year low of $39.68 and a 1-year high of $55.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.16.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.7252 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. Koninklijke DSM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.20%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €168.00 ($197.65) to €189.00 ($222.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

About Koninklijke DSM

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

