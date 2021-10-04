Short Interest in Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp (NASDAQ:LAAA) Rises By 52.9%

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp (NASDAQ:LAAA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 52.9% from the August 31st total of 7,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAAA traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.83. 900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,277. Lakeshore Acquisition I has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $9.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74.

Get Lakeshore Acquisition I alerts:

Lakeshore Acquisition I Company Profile

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. is based in Shanghai, China.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeshore Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeshore Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.