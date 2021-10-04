Short Interest in Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LGYRF) Increases By 56.9%

Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LGYRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,800 shares, a growth of 56.9% from the August 31st total of 107,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,688.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Landis+Gyr Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Get Landis+Gyr Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGYRF opened at $64.45 on Monday. Landis+Gyr Group has a fifty-two week low of $64.45 and a fifty-two week high of $79.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.04.

Landis+Gyr Group AG provides integrated energy management solutions to utilities sector in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital and prepayment electricity, commercial/industrial and grid, and smart gas meters; heat and water meters and solutions; load control devices; and system deployment, managed network, energy data management, and advanced meter solutions.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Landis+Gyr Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landis+Gyr Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.