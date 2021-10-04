Short Interest in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) Increases By 38.3%

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the August 31st total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ LGAC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.74. 215,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,269. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $10.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGAC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,684,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,890,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $978,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,736,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,423,000. Institutional investors own 38.76% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

