Short Interest in Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) Rises By 47.8%

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 47.8% from the August 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

MLVF stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $16.96. 2,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,974. Malvern Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $19.38. The stock has a market cap of $129.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average of $18.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Malvern Bancorp had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $7.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Malvern Bancorp will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,978 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 657,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 753,961 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 270,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 18,206 shares in the last quarter. 49.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and originating residential and commercial mortgage loans, consumer loans, and other loans. Its principal sources of funds are deposits, repayments of loans and investment securities, maturities of investments and interest bearing deposits.

