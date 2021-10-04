Short Interest in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Declines By 32.3%

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 496,600 shares, a drop of 32.3% from the August 31st total of 733,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 315,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.25.

Shares of MLM traded down $3.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $350.20. 5,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,543. Martin Marietta Materials has a fifty-two week low of $230.59 and a fifty-two week high of $391.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $367.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.14%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.