Short Interest in Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Increases By 41.0%

Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 406,500 shares, an increase of 41.0% from the August 31st total of 288,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 84.7 days.

MRETF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.07. 3,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,400. Martinrea International has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $13.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.27.

Several brokerages have commented on MRETF. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martinrea International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Martinrea International, Inc is a diversified and global automotive supplier engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of highly engineered, value-added Lightweight Structures and Propulsion Systems.. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of the World.

