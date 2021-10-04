Short Interest in Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Decreases By 32.6%

Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,400 shares, a drop of 32.6% from the August 31st total of 306,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 147.4 days.

Mullen Group stock remained flat at $$10.26 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of $6.67 and a 12 month high of $11.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.47.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MLLGF. Scotiabank raised their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.25 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mullen Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.31.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

