Short Interest in Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (OTCMKTS:NXFNF) Rises By 50.0%

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (OTCMKTS:NXFNF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NXFNF shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Peel Hunt upgraded Next Fifteen Communications Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Get Next Fifteen Communications Group alerts:

Shares of NXFNF remained flat at $$14.90 during midday trading on Monday. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.26.

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Next Fifteen Communications Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next Fifteen Communications Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.