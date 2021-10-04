Short Interest in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Rises By 44.5%

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 409,400 shares, a growth of 44.5% from the August 31st total of 283,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 401,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of Nomura stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.83. 615,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,299. Nomura has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.25.
Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Nomura had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nomura will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nomura by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 36,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Nomura by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Nomura by 9.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Nomura by 14.0% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Nomura by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 146,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nomura Company Profile
Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.
