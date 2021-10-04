Short Interest in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Rises By 44.5%

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 409,400 shares, a growth of 44.5% from the August 31st total of 283,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 401,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of Nomura stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.83. 615,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,299. Nomura has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.25.

Get Nomura alerts:

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Nomura had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nomura will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomura from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nomura by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 36,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Nomura by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Nomura by 9.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Nomura by 14.0% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Nomura by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 146,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.