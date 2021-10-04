Short Interest in Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Grows By 40.3%

Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,162,400 shares, an increase of 40.3% from the August 31st total of 828,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,599,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of PALAF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.56. 1,619,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,818,431. Paladin Energy has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 14.27 and a current ratio of 16.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.40.

Paladin Energy Ltd. engages in the development and operation of uranium mines. It operates through the following segments: Exploration, Namibia, Malawi, and Australia. The Exploration segment focuses on developing, exploration, and evaluation projects. The Namibia and Malawi segments involve in the production and sale of uranium from the mines located in these geographic regions.

