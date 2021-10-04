Short Interest in Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Grows By 40.3%

Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,162,400 shares, an increase of 40.3% from the August 31st total of 828,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,599,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of PALAF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.56. 1,619,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,818,431. Paladin Energy has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 14.27 and a current ratio of 16.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.40.
Paladin Energy Company Profile
