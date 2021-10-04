Short Interest in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Rises By 47.1%

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the August 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $11.14. The company had a trading volume of 14,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,967. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $11.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 23.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 31,187 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 14.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 100.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 40.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 51,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal and California income tax. The company was founded on August 20, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

