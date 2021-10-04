Short Interest in Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Drops By 28.3%

Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the August 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:GENY opened at $60.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.70. Principal Millennials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $67.87.

Get Principal Millennials Index ETF alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.089 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Principal Millennials Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Principal Millennials Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Principal Millennials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $316,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Principal Millennials Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $396,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Principal Millennials Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Principal Millennials Index ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Principal Millennials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Millennials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.