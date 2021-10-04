Short Interest in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Declines By 29.7%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,020,000 shares, a drop of 29.7% from the August 31st total of 29,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,914,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SQQQ opened at $8.47 on Monday. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $25.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

