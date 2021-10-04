Short Interest in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Decreases By 28.3%

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the August 31st total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, CFO Robert J. Ben sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total transaction of $46,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,021.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 37.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 245.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 111,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 23,288.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 226.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 9,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RELL opened at $9.47 on Monday. Richardson Electronics has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $10.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.02. The company has a market cap of $126.23 million, a P/E ratio of 78.92 and a beta of 0.56.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $50.47 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.

