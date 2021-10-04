Short Interest in Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Decreases By 28.0%

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the August 31st total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.3 days.

OTCMKTS SAFRF opened at $132.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.16. Safran has a 52 week low of $99.25 and a 52 week high of $158.50.

About Safran

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

