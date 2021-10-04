Short Interest in SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Drops By 28.8%

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a drop of 28.8% from the August 31st total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

SGSOY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of SGS in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of SGS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of SGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SGS in a report on Monday, June 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

OTCMKTS:SGSOY opened at $29.27 on Monday. SGS has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $32.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 0.63.

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Food and Life, Mineral Services, Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services, Consumer and Retail Services, Certification and Business Enhancement, Industrial Services, Environment, Health and Safety Services, Transportation Services, and Governments and Institutions Services.

