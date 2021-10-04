Short Interest in Spark Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:SFDPF) Declines By 32.5%

Spark Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:SFDPF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 412,500 shares, a drop of 32.5% from the August 31st total of 611,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,125.0 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Spark Infrastructure Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS SFDPF remained flat at $$2.02 during mid-day trading on Monday. Spark Infrastructure Group has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.85.

Spark Infrastructure Group engages in investment in regulated utility infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Victoria Power Networks, SA Power Networks, Transgrid, and Bomen Group. The Victoria Power Networks segment holds interests in CitiPower and Powercor. The SA Power Networks segment covers interests in electricity distribution in South Australia.

