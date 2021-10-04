Short Interest in SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) Expands By 38.0%

SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,500 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the August 31st total of 149,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 323,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SVF Investment by 3.1% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SVF Investment by 259.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in SVF Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in SVF Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000.

Shares of SVFA stock opened at $9.76 on Monday. SVF Investment has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95.

SVF Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Gazelle Opportunities I (Cayman) Corp. SVF Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

