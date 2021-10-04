Short Interest in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Expands By 41.7%

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,160,000 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the August 31st total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 261.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,687,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,499. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.80 and its 200-day moving average is $76.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $55.82 and a twelve month high of $82.44.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

