Short Interest in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) Grows By 40.7%

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the August 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 20,033 shares during the period. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,789. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $17.94. The firm has a market cap of $719.54 million, a PE ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 11.69%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

