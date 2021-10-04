Short Interest in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) Decreases By 29.5%

Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the August 31st total of 6,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VAQC. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at about $27,258,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at about $21,780,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at about $14,850,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at about $13,365,000. Finally, Vector Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at about $10,890,000. 90.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vector Acquisition Co. II stock opened at $9.76 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.86. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $10.15.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

