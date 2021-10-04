Short Interest in Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) Increases By 41.2%

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the August 31st total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Vince stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,844. Vince has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $13.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $98.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 2.62.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.59. Vince had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 26.43%. The company had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.28) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vince will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vince from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vince stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,577 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.66% of Vince worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.44% of the company’s stock.

About Vince

Vince Holding Corp. engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of luxury apparel and accessories. It offers clothing, footwear, and handbags. It operates through the Wholesale, Rebecca Taylor and Parker and Direct-to-Consumer segments. The Wholesale segment deals with the sale of products to premier department stores and specialty stores in the U.S.

