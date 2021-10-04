Short Interest in Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) Expands By 44.6%

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 44.6% from the August 31st total of 7,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vitru during the second quarter worth $211,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vitru by 116.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 61,310 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Vitru during the second quarter worth $1,992,000. 38.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vitru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.17.

NASDAQ VTRU opened at $15.91 on Monday. Vitru has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $366.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.59.

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Vitru had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $31.42 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vitru will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

