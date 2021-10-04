Short Interest in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Declines By 34.6%

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a decline of 34.6% from the August 31st total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 614,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,046,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,859,000 after purchasing an additional 20,999 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 457,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,022,000 after acquiring an additional 157,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WRB. Bank of America upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.55.

Shares of WRB stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.97. 664,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,659. W. R. Berkley has a 12 month low of $59.61 and a 12 month high of $82.43. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.95.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 11.27%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 22.41%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

