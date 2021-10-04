Short Interest in Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Expands By 40.7%

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the August 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

WSTG stock opened at $26.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $116.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.82. Wayside Technology Group has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $31.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.40.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $75.35 million during the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 16.27%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%.

In other Wayside Technology Group news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan Geygan acquired 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.97 per share, for a total transaction of $59,301.59. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,852 shares in the company, valued at $517,172.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 16,550 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 88,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. 42.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wayside Technology Group

Wayside Technology Group, Inc engages in the distribution of software developed by others through resellers indirectly to customers. It operates through Distribution and Solutions segments. The Distribution segment distributes technical software to corporate resellers, value added resellers (VARs), consultants and systems integrators worldwide under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution.

