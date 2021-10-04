Short Interest in Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) Declines By 32.6%

Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a decrease of 32.6% from the August 31st total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 271,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms recently commented on XPOF. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.79.

In other Xponential Fitness news, CEO Anthony Geisler bought 18,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $200,920.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Meloun bought 9,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $109,625.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 79,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,782.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Xponential Fitness stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,267. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.64. Xponential Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 million. Research analysts expect that Xponential Fitness will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

