Short Interest in Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Decreases By 30.2%

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,700 shares, a decrease of 30.2% from the August 31st total of 178,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 261,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Zhongchao during the first quarter worth $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zhongchao in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zhongchao in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zhongchao in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zhongchao in the first quarter valued at $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Zhongchao stock opened at $1.62 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.76. Zhongchao has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $4.09.

Zhongchao Inc provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content.

