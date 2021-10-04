ShowHand (HAND) Price Up 14% Over Last Week

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. During the last week, ShowHand has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ShowHand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ShowHand has a total market cap of $41,835.20 and $27.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,240.77 or 0.08614841 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00053767 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.93 or 0.00278157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.96 or 0.00113675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

ShowHand Profile

HAND is a coin. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 coins. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ShowHand is a decentralized gaming platform combined with an instant payment method that uses blockchain technology. The ShowHand platform offers the users the chance to review the code to confirm is not rigged due to be open-source and also is a traditional gaming platform that allows the users to play a variety of games Poker, BlackJack and Baccarat. On the other side of the project, the payment method acts as a faster mechanism to the payments & rewards, eliminates the high fees and rejected payments. The HAND token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token used to play in games, reward players and acts as a payment method. “

