SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 12,476 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 312,522 shares.The stock last traded at $21.63 and had previously closed at $22.40.

SIBN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist dropped their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $688.04 million, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 15.13, a current ratio of 15.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.98.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.03). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 30.43% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. The firm had revenue of $22.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SI-BONE news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,384 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $69,236.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Francis sold 4,849 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $99,210.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,299 shares of company stock worth $400,784 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIBN. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 2.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 8,814.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 652,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,741,000 after acquiring an additional 644,712 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the first quarter valued at $570,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 26.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 197,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after acquiring an additional 41,209 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the first quarter valued at $206,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SI-BONE Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIBN)

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.