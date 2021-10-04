Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 897,200 shares, a growth of 55.4% from the August 31st total of 577,500 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 431,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of SGHT opened at $24.58 on Monday. Sight Sciences has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $42.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.41.

Get Sight Sciences alerts:

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.90). The business had revenue of $12.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sight Sciences will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

SGHT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

Read More: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Sight Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sight Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.