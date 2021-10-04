Signata 24-Hour Volume Tops $248,980.00 (SATA)

Signata (CURRENCY:SATA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 4th. One Signata coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000360 BTC on exchanges. Signata has a market capitalization of $3.67 million and $248,980.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Signata has traded down 18.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Signata alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 98.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.09 or 0.00885102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00055302 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.32 or 0.00324376 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.78 or 0.00115140 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

About Signata

Signata is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,458,281 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

Signata Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Signata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Signata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Signata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.