Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Hits New 1-Year High at $291.76

Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $291.76 and last traded at $291.76, with a volume of 956 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $286.09.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Signature Bank in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stephens upped their target price on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush upped their target price on Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.88.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $254.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $480.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.43 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 22.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 0.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,096,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 6.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 125.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 168.8% in the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter.

Signature Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

