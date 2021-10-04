Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Shares Gap Down to $22.00

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.00, but opened at $20.64. Silence Therapeutics shares last traded at $20.61, with a volume of 1,100 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.66. The company has a market cap of $616.49 million and a P/E ratio of -51.53.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLN. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its position in Silence Therapeutics by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 1,198,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,425,000 after purchasing an additional 658,141 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in Silence Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,820,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Silence Therapeutics by 405.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Silence Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

