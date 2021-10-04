Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.29.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SIMO. Zacks Investment Research cut Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 824.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 57,047 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 50,877 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 690,997 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $44,293,000 after acquiring an additional 92,242 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 15,989 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,478,232 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $94,755,000 after acquiring an additional 26,139 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIMO opened at $68.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. Silicon Motion Technology has a one year low of $35.16 and a one year high of $81.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.58.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $221.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.95 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 16.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

