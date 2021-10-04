Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) Short Interest Up 39.1% in September

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 242,100 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the August 31st total of 174,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 149,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Similarweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities started coverage on Similarweb in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Similarweb in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Similarweb in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

NYSE:SMWB traded down $1.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,678. Similarweb has a 12 month low of $17.81 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.48.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $32.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Similarweb will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Similarweb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,815,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Similarweb in the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000. Alpha Family Trust bought a new position in shares of Similarweb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,231,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Similarweb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $550,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Similarweb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,789,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

About Similarweb

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

