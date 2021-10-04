Simple Software Solutions Achieves Market Capitalization of $94,992.76 (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0310 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Simple Software Solutions has a market capitalization of $94,992.76 and $19.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00020793 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001484 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 73.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000517 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Profile

Simple Software Solutions (SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 3,063,655 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

