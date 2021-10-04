Simplicity Esports and Gaming Co (OTCMKTS:WINR) Short Interest Down 28.2% in September

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Co (OTCMKTS:WINR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the August 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of WINR opened at $8.51 on Monday. Simplicity Esports and Gaming has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.46.

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company Profile

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company operates as an esports company in the United States and Brazil. It owns and manages professional esports teams, such as Flamengo Esports, one of the top League of Legends team in Latin America. It holds online, play-at-home esports tournaments, allowing gamers to compete for cash and prizes from the comfort of their homes.

