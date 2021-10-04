Simplicity Esports and Gaming Co (OTCMKTS:WINR) Short Interest Down 28.2% in September

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Co (OTCMKTS:WINR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the August 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of WINR opened at $8.51 on Monday. Simplicity Esports and Gaming has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.46.
