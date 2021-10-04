Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Insider Sells $161,655.00 in Stock

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $161,655.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:SSD traded up $0.68 on Monday, reaching $109.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,213. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.00. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.20 and a 52-week high of $119.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $410.28 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 23.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 154,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 118,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $89,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 50.8% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 17.4% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 10,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.