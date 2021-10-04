Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

SBGI stock opened at $32.39 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.46 and its 200 day moving average is $30.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.68. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1-year low of $16.72 and a 1-year high of $39.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($4.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 50.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

In related news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 3,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $98,776.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 37.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,115,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,944,000 after purchasing an additional 526,592 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,643,000 after purchasing an additional 97,305 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 20.4% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,392,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,468,000 after purchasing an additional 405,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1,133.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,161,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 16.0% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,821,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,299,000 after purchasing an additional 250,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

