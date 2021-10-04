Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Shares Gap Up to $32.39

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.39, but opened at $33.23. Sinclair Broadcast Group shares last traded at $33.23, with a volume of 6 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBGI. Zacks Investment Research cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.89.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($4.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.18). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 50.00% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 3,274 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $98,776.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 37.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,115,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,944,000 after buying an additional 526,592 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,643,000 after buying an additional 97,305 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 20.4% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,392,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,468,000 after buying an additional 405,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1,133.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,161,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,821,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,299,000 after purchasing an additional 250,920 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

