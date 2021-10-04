Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in September

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPXCY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Singapore Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Singapore Exchange from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Singapore Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPXCY traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898. Singapore Exchange has a 1 year low of $92.93 and a 1 year high of $133.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.63.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $2.6817 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th.

Singapore Exchange Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the treasury management, provision of management and administrative services to related corporations, provision of contract processing and technology connectivity services. It operates through the following segments: Equities; Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities; Data, Connectivity & Indices; and Corporate.

