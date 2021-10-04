SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Reaches $0.35 on Major Exchanges

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGIX) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $346.50 million and $12.46 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000704 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SingularityNET Coin Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

