Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Shares Gap Up to $24.32

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.32, but opened at $25.00. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical shares last traded at $24.47, with a volume of 9 shares traded.

SHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.94.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 3.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 9.4% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 41.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 16.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 7,084 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 91.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 9,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI)

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

