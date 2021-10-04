Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Shares Gap Up to $24.32

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.32, but opened at $25.00. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical shares last traded at $24.47, with a volume of 9 shares traded.
SHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.
The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.94.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 3.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 9.4% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 41.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 16.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 7,084 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 91.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 9,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.
About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI)
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.
