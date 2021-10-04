SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Down 5.9%

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)’s stock price traded down 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $196.18 and last traded at $196.18. 158 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 190,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.55.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SiTime in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiTime currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,213.75, a P/E/G ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.11.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.04 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.15, for a total value of $33,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.38, for a total value of $5,434,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,343 shares of company stock valued at $14,649,561 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SiTime by 47.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,022,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,024,000 after acquiring an additional 654,173 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in SiTime by 5.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,548,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,054,000 after acquiring an additional 84,267 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SiTime by 17.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 883,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,096,000 after buying an additional 128,293 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SiTime by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 670,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,842,000 after buying an additional 14,681 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SiTime by 3.6% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 554,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,217,000 after buying an additional 19,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Company Profile (NASDAQ:SITM)

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

