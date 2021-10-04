Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.27

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.27 and last traded at $14.27, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.27.

SVKEF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Pareto Securities initiated coverage on Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.11.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 39.64%.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB engages in the provision of corporate, retail, investment and private banking services. It also provides asset management and life insurance service. The company operates through the following segments: Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management and Other.

