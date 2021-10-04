SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Shares Gap Down to $26.38

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.38, but opened at $25.36. SkyWater Technology shares last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 1,966 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on SKYT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SkyWater Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of SkyWater Technology in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut SkyWater Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SkyWater Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $41.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKYT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in SkyWater Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the second quarter worth $86,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the second quarter worth $134,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the second quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in SkyWater Technology in the second quarter valued at $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

