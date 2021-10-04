Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Analysts expect Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) to report $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the highest is $1.46. Sleep Number posted earnings per share of $1.79 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full-year earnings of $7.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.13 to $7.44. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $8.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sleep Number.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.29). Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. The firm had revenue of $484.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNBR. TheStreet cut Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sleep Number has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.84. 305,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,153. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.93. Sleep Number has a 12-month low of $51.48 and a 12-month high of $151.44.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

