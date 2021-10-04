SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $28.61

SM Energy (NYSE:SM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.61 and last traded at $28.55, with a volume of 14561 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.86.

SM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 6.17.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $563.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.12 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 45.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. Analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 9.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 165,813 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 14,860 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 146.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 745,078 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,197,000 after purchasing an additional 12,082 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 5,100.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,469,897 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,631 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

