Small Love Potion (SLP) Market Cap Achieves $147.59 Million

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Small Love Potion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000718 BTC on popular exchanges. Small Love Potion has a total market cap of $147.59 million and $169.87 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Small Love Potion has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Small Love Potion alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,221.15 or 0.08558318 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00053884 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.56 or 0.00278908 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.28 or 0.00114108 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Small Love Potion Profile

Small Love Potion (SLP) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2020. Small Love Potion’s total supply is 541,173,609 coins. The official website for Small Love Potion is axieinfinity.com . Small Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Small Love Potion is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . The Reddit community for Small Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Small Love Potion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Small Love Potion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Small Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Small Love Potion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Small Love Potion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.